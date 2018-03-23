A swan-song for Toys R Us, the going-out-of-business sale
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Toys R Us is opening its doors with a going-out-of-business sale, offering clearance discounts at all 735 stores, including Babies R Us.
The company did not say Friday how big the discounts will be or when it expects stores to shut down. Last week, the company said it would close or sell all its stores after operating from months under bankruptcy protection.
Customers will be able to use their gift cards until April 21, but the store will no longer accept coupons. Toys R Us credit cards can also be used, but shoppers won't get the discounts that typically come with it.
There are no returns on items bought during this final sale.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.