The next Kirkland? Online retailers create their own brands
NEW YORK — Online retailers are launching their own private-label brands, hoping to copy the success of brick-and-mortar stores like Costco's Kirkland Signature.
Boxed.com has Prince & Spring, Jet.com created Uniquely J and Amazon.com has several, including Wickedly Prime and AmazonBasics.
They're launching them for the same reason physical stores do: Private-label brands make a bigger profit and help keep customers.
But getting shoppers to buy those goods online takes a different strategy: Sites have to design packaging that pops on screens instead of shelves.
For shoppers, who may see the new brands atop their search results, the online-only store labels can offer cost savings on basics, organic items they can't find in nearby stores, or a change from products they see everywhere.
