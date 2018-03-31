France: Workers strike at Carrefour markets over job cuts
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Workers at France's Carrefour supermarkets are striking to protest planned job cuts.
The FO and CFDT
The unions also are protesting a sharp drop in employees' profit-sharing bonuses, from 600 euros per worker ($740) last year to about 50 euros.
Europe's biggest retailer, Carrefour announced earlier this year that it would invest 2.8 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in online shopping over the next five years and cut 2,400 jobs. CEO Alexandre Bompard wants the investment in e-commerce to compete with Amazon.
The company also announced plans to reduce its costs by 2 billion euros by 2020.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Analyzing your spending will help you create a realistic budget
If you want to be able to cope with life’s little surprises you have to first know exactly where your money is going.
-
Gail Vaz-Oxlade: Hiding your head in the sand is no way to get on top of debt
Take stock of your debts and devise a plan to pay them off while saving as much on interest as you can.