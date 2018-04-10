Life

Flat math and reading results in national report card

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2013 photo, Shelly Ellis teaches fourth-grade students in a newly air conditioned classroom at Bement Elementary School in Bement, Ill. The results of the latest Nation‚Äôs Report Card are in and the news isn‚Äôt good. Fourth-graders made no improvements in math or reading, while eighth-graders‚Äô scores were flat in math and only slightly improved in reading. Overall, only roughly a third of American eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math along with about 40 percent of fourth-graders. (AP Photo/David Mercer, File)

WASHINGTON — The results of the latest Nation's Report Card are in and the news isn't good.

Fourth-graders made no improvements in math or reading. Eighth-graders' scores were flat in math and only slightly improved in reading.

Roughly a third of eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math. For fourth-graders, it's about 40 per cent .

The results show the achievement gap persists. African-American students were outperformed by their white peers at both grade levels.

Peggy Carr, of the National Center for Education Statistics, says the increase in eighth-grade reading scores was due to improvement among higher-performing students.

Eighth-grade reading scores increased in California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Washington. At the same time, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware and Louisiana were among those seeing lower fourth-grade math scores.

