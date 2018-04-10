Flat math and reading results in national report card
WASHINGTON — The results of the latest Nation's Report Card are in and the news isn't good.
Fourth-graders made no improvements in math or reading. Eighth-graders' scores were flat in math and only slightly improved in reading.
Roughly a third of eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math. For fourth-graders, it's about 40
The results show the achievement gap persists. African-American students were outperformed by their white peers at both grade levels.
Peggy Carr, of the National Center for Education Statistics, says the increase in eighth-grade reading scores was due to improvement among higher-performing students.
Eighth-grade reading scores increased in California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana and Washington. At the same time, Alaska, Arizona, Delaware and Louisiana were among those seeing lower fourth-grade math scores.
