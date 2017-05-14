You Can Do This: Film, TV and theatre makeup artist

Why I Like My Job

I was going to the University of Guelph taking science and arts, and I wasn’t really into it. I always loved makeup so much, but had never thought about it as a career. A friend of mine suggested I look into being a makeup artists.

After I finished my degree, I went to Toronto’s CMU College of Makeup Art & Design, which covers all elements of makeup — fashion, TV, theatre, prosthetics, creature design and basic hairstyling. And there, I was really inspired by the film and television section — I loved all the special effects makeup can do.

I graduated at the top of my class and was given the opportunity to go to Vietnam and work on a Vietnamese feature film there for three months. It was an incredible experience. When I came back, I started volunteering on productions and student films, trying create a network of people who could hire me later on. I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years now and I’m always trying to build my network larger.

I usually go in in the morning and process my cast for the scene they’re doing. I apply the makeup and sometimes special effects — whatever the scene requires that day. It depends on what they’re doing, but I can make them look tired, or awake, or I can apply special effects make up. There’s a lot of variety. I’m currently on a movie called Flint, about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Some of my other credits include assisting on Orphan Black and Guillermo Del Toro’s new film Shape of Water. Sometimes I’ll be on location with long days, others it’s just a quick bit of work in the morning. And it’s different if I’m on a film or on a TV show or a corporate shoot.

The variety is amazing. Every day I’m doing something different, and I’m working with all different types of people. I really love that. And I’m an artist so the creativity that comes along with it is so amazing.