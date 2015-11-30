Life / Food

This hearty Italian wedding soup is a cause for celebration

Savoury turkey, cheese, and rosemary makes for one tasty — and comforting— soup for fall.

Ceri Marsh & Laura Keogh

You don’t need to be getting married to enjoy this hearty, comforting soup.

Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 1/2 lb ground turkey
• 3 Tbsp bread crumbs or panko
• 1 Tbsp grated Parmesan
• 2 cloves garlic, minced and divided
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 onion, finely chopped
• 2 carrots, chopped into 1/4-inch disks
• 1 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary
• 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
• 1 Parmesan cheese rind
• 3/4 cup orzo
• 1 head of spinach, chopped into ribbons
• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 375 F.

2. In a large bowl, mix turkey, bread crumbs, grated cheese and half of the garlic until well combined. Roll into 1-inch balls. Place meatballs on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.

3. In a large pot, warm olive oil over medium heat. Add onion and carrots and soften for about 3 minutes. Add the remaining garlic and rosemary and cook for another minute.

4. Add broth and the rind of Parmesan. Simmer for 7 minutes.

5. Add the orzo and continue to simmer for 6 minutes. Carefully add the meatballs to the soup and allow to simmer for 4 minutes. Toss in the spinach and stir. Serve with grated Parmesan.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...