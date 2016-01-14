Get all wrapped up in these deli-style turkey quesadillas
Stop by the deli counter on your way home (or pull out those Thanksgiving leftovers) and your dinner is halfway made.
Let’s make this week's lunch easy, shall we?
Stop by the deli counter on your way home and pick up some sliced meat— or pull out those Thanksgiving leftovers— and your dinner will be halfway made.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
• 12 to 16 slices of roast turkey or deli turkey
• 2 apples, thinly sliced
• 50g white cheddar cheese, thinly sliced
• 4 whole wheat tortillas
• 2 teaspoon olive oil
Directions
1. Place a skillet over medium low heat and add 1/2 tsp of oil.
2. Place your tortillas in the pan. Arrange your cheese slices across one half of the tortilla. Then layer 1/4 of the apple slices and four slices of meat on top of that.
3. Cook until tortilla is beginning to brown on the outside and the cheese begins to melt. Fold the tortilla in half and flip to warm the other side, about 1 minute. Remove the quesadilla to a clean cutting board. Repeat until you have 4 quesadillas. Slice the quesadillas in triangles and serve with a salad.
If you’re using these in a packed lunch. Allow them to cool before storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Reheat quesadillas in the morning and then pack in a thermal lunch container.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
