Make it tonight: Artichoke, Gruyere and spinach savoury bread pudding recipe
If a frittata and bread pudding had a baby it would be this savoury dish of deliciousness.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 2 Tbsp butter, divided
• 2 shallots, chopped
• 1 tsp salt
• 1/4 tsp pepper
• 2 thick slices of crusty country bread cut into 1-inch cubes
• 2 cups packed chopped spinach
• 1 1/2 cups grated Gruyère
• 14-oz can artichokes hearts, drained and chopped
• 1/4 cup milk
• 6 eggs, beaten
• 1 tsp fresh chopped basil
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Divide Tbsp of butter between four 10-oz ramekins. Place them on a baking sheet in the oven on the middle rack. Allow butter to melt. Remove baking sheet from oven and grease the ramekins using the melted butter. Set aside.
2. In a medium skillet, heat 1 Tbsp of the butter. Add the shallots, salt and pepper. Cook until they soften, about 3 minutes.
3. In a large mixing bowl, toss the bread, spinach and cheese. Add the shallots, artichoke hearts, milk and eggs and mix. Sprinkle in the basil.
4. Spoon the mixture into prepared ramekins. Place the baking sheet of ramekins back in the oven and cook until golden brown, about 25 minutes.
5. Remove baking sheet from the oven and allow ramekins to cool for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve in ramekins or run a paring knife around the edges to loosen the pudding and turn out onto plates to serve.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
