Leek and and artichokes make this frittata pop with deliciousness
We love the slightly salty hit of the goat cheese against the smooth eggs and artichokes.
Get your night going with a dinner of green eggs (but no ham, although, we guess you could add that!). We love the slightly salty hit of the goat cheese against the smooth eggs and artichokes.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 leek, washed thoroughly and sliced thinly
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 can of artichokes, drained (14 oz)
• 3 scallions, sliced
• 8 eggs
• 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
• Salt and pepper
• 2 oz goat cheese crumbled
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
2. In a large, oven-proof skillet, warm up the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the garlic and leeks until they soften, about 3 minutes. Now add the artichokes and stir.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, Dijon mustard, and season with salt and pepper. Gently pour the eggs over the vegetables in the skillet. Sprinkle the goat cheese and scallions over top.
4. Carefully place the skillet in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, until the frittata is set. Serve with a green salad.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
