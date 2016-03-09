Life / Food

This fancy tuna wrap will be on your plate in less than 10 minutes

It’s a wrap, but with protein, veggies and a grain, it’s also a perfectly complete meal.

Maya Visnyei

Do you already know this day is going to run late? No worries, tonight’s dinner is going to be on your plate in 10 minutes. It’s a wrap, but with protein, veggies and a grain, it’s also a perfectly complete meal.

Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients
• 1 can tuna, packed in water (5 oz)
• 1 stem of celery, chopped fine
• 3 or 4 cherry tomatoes, chopped
• 1 or 2 Tbsp mayonnaise
• 2 tortillas
• 1 carrot, grated
• 1/2 avocado, sliced

Directions

1. In a bowl, mix tuna, celery, tomatoes and mayonnaise.

2. Lay your tortillas on a work surface. Spoon a stripe of tuna mixture down the middle of each tortilla. Now lay down a strip of the grated carrot, right next to the tuna. Place slices of avocado right next to the carrot.

3. Wrap one side of the tortilla over the other. Now tuck in the sides and keep rolling so everything is snuggly inside.

4. Slice the tortilla in half and serves with a side of mixed greens.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

