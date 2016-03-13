You'll return to this cauliflower couscous bowl over and over a-grain
This filling, savoury autumn meal is a great way to get your veggies in.
A
A
|Comments
|?
|Report an Error
Share via Email
This couscous bowl serves four, and makes eating your veggies easy and delish.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
• 1 sweet potato, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
• 2 cups Brussels sprouts, quartered
• 1 Tbsp plus 2 tsp olive oil
• 1 head cauliflower
• 1/2 tsp cumin
• 1/4 cup crumbled feta
• 1 pat of butter
• 4 eggs
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400.
2. In a bowl, toss the sweet potato and Brussels sprout pieces with 2 tsp olive oil and 1/2 tsp salt. On a rimmed baking sheet, in a single layer, spread vegetables and roast, stirring once or twice, until deep golden brown and tender inside, 20 to 25 minutes.
3. Cut cauliflower in quarters and carve out core from each. Cut quarters into florets. Transfer into food processor and pulse until couscous-sized granules. Turn out into a bowl.
4. Heat large skillet over medium heat, add 1 Tbsp oil. Add cauliflower couscous and sprinkle with salt. Add cumin and stir. Cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Take off heat. Gather 2 cups of couscous.
5. In another pan over medium heat, add butter and four eggs. Cook a few minutes and cover the pan, about 1 to 2 minutes, to help whites set. Remove eggs once whites are set and the yolks are cooked to your preference.
6. Stir together couscous, sweet potato mix and feta or divide veggies amongst four bowls and sprinkle with feta.
Top with a fried egg and serve.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
We can’t judge our lives by what other people do with their money: Vaz-Oxlade
Don't measure your financial wealth by how your friends and neighbours spend their money.
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.