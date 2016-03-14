Sweet, spicy, and simple fish tacos with glazed sweet potato
A burst of spices — paired with a hit of maple roasted sweet potato— makes this Friday fish dish sing.
A zesty burst of spices paired with a hit of maple roasted sweet potato make these simple fish tacos your Friday night dinner date.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 4 to 6 mahi-mahi or halibut fillets
• 1 tsp ground cumin
• 1/2 tsp ground chili powder
• 1/2 tsp ground oregano
• 1/2 tsp garlic powder
• 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1 small sweet potato, diced into 1/2-inch cubes
• 2 tsp maple syrup
• Salt
• 1 tsp butter
Suggested ingredients for serving:
• Corn or whole wheat tortillas
• Coleslaw
• Salsa
• Chopped fresh cilantro
• Sour cream
• Guacamole
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425 F and grease a large baking sheet.
2. Combine the cumin, chili powder, oregano, garlic powder, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl and mix with a fork to combine. Sprinkle over fish and rub spice mix evenly across the fillets.
3. Place on prepared sheet and bake in the oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until fish flakes with a fork. Place mahi-mahi on a platter and pull fillets apart with a fork.
4. Toss sweet potato with maple syrup and sprinkle with salt.
5. In a skillet over medium-low heat, add the butter and sauté the sweet potato for about 10 minutes, or until tender. Set aside.
6. Serve fish and sweet potato alongside other fixings.
