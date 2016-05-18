Liven up dinner with this recipe for salmon parcels

Unwrap a healthy dinner of fish and crisp veggies. Steam some rice if you feel like a bit more heft.



Ready in

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes



Ingredients

• 2 salmon filets

• 1/2 carrot, cut into matchsticks

• 1 red or yellow pepper, cut into matchsticks

• 1 baby bok choy, the white part cut into matchsticks, the green part cut into ribbons

• 1 Tbsp sesame oil

• 1 Tbsp rice vinegar

• 1 tsp low sodium soy sauce

• 1 tsp ginger, minced



Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Whisk together oil, vinegar, soy sauce and minced ginger and toss with your veggies.



2. Cut two square pieces of parchment, each piece about 12” by 18” square then cut the largest heart shape you can within the squares. Fold it in half down the middle and make a crease.



3. Working on a baking sheet, place your parchment down and put half of your veggies down on one half of the heart. Then place one piece of fish on top of the veggie bed. Fold the heart closed and fold and pleat the edges until it is sealed. There will be a little bit at the end that you’ll have to tuck under. Repeat with your second parchment.



4. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and place parcels onto a plate and carefully slice open.

