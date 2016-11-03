Life / Food

Make it tonight: Yummy pumpkin cardamom waffles make fall a treat

You’ll love the warm spice cardamom gives these pumpkin waffles, especially when it means you get breakfast for dinner.

Maya Visnye

Ready in 15 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups spelt flour
• 3 tsp baking powder
• 1/2 tsp salt
• ¼ tsp ground cardamom
• 3/4 cup milk
•  1/2 cup buttermilk
• 2 eggs
• 2 Tbsp oil
• 1 Tbsp maple syrup
• 1/4 cup pumpkin purée

Directions
1.  Preheat your waffle iron.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom. Stir in milk, buttermilk, eggs, oil and maple syrup. Mix in pumpkin.

3. Coat waffle iron with oil or nonstick spray; repeat if necessary between batches. Follow the waffle iron’s instructions for cooking.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

