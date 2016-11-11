Guilt-free comfort food doesn't get better than veggie sloppy joes
These vegetarian alternatives are healthier than your cafeteria memories— but just as messy.
Ready in
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 1 chopped onion
• 1 chopped red pepper
• 2 (14 oz) cans of black beans, rinsed
• 1 (14 oz) can of chick peas, rinsed
• 1 cup tomato sauce
• 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
• 1 tsp maple syrup
• 1/4 tsp cumin
• 1/4 tsp chili powder
• 1/4 tsp paprika
• 1/8 tsp salt
• 1/2 cup shaved cheddar
Directions
1. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onions and peppers. Saute until the vegetables are softened.
2. Add the beans, tomato sauce, vinegar, maple syrup, cumin, chili powder, paprika and salt. Simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Serve on toasted whole grain bun and sprinkle with cheddar cheese.
