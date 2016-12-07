Try this delicate pumpkin ricotta pasta recipe
Taking fall’s super star veg — pumpkin — in a savoury rather than sweet direction yields one of our most luxurious pastas.
Taking fall's super star veg — pumpkin — in a savoury rather than sweet direction yields one of our most luxurious pastas.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 500 g pasta
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• 2 shallots, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 Tbsp fresh chopped sage, plus more for garnish
• 1/4 cup ricotta
• 1 cup pumpkin purée
• 1 cup chicken broth
• fresh grated nutmeg to taste
• Salt to taste
• 1/4 cup water
• 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish
Directions
1. Cook pasta according to directions. Once al dente, reserve 1/4 cup of the cooking water and draim.
2. While pasta cooks, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shallots, garlic and sage and cook until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
3. Add the ricotta, pumpkin purée, chicken broth, nutmeg and a pinch of salt; stir until combined.
4. Stir in pasta and coat with sauce. Add reserved pasta water to thin sauce to desired consistency. Mix in Parmesan cheese.
5. Serve pasta with sprinkling of Parmesan cheese and chopped sage.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
