Video: Metro tried making the newest holiday food trend — red wine hot chocolate

Some things just go together: Caramel and salt, tomato and oregano, and, according to this season’s latest food fad, red wine and hot chocolate. But does this best-of-both worlds beverage deserve its social-media star status? We headed to our test kitchen to find out.

Armed with half a pound of chocolate, a bottle of red wine, and three colleagues as guinea pigs, the Metro Life staff set out to mix up our own version of 2016’s trendy holiday drink: red wine hot chocolate.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: a combination of two beloved winter warmers which, for some reason, no one thought to put together before now. By the end of our experiment, we had a better idea of why.

First, we mulled two cups of red wine (Hardy’s Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon) with two heaping teaspoons of sugar, a few orange slices and a handful of warming winter spices — cinnamon sticks, freshly grated nutmeg, juniper, star anise and ancho chili.

In another pot, we heated a litre of two-per-cent milk to steaming and slowly stirred in 200g of chopped dark chocolate (70 per cent cocoa).

Once both were piping hot, we strained the wine into the chocolate mixture. And that’s when things started to go a little sideways.

No matter how much we stirred and sieved, the chocolate never fully melted, leaving us a drink with a curdled, chalky texture and a bracing, acidic taste: not exactly luxurious.

None of our taste testers cared for it at all. However, our section editor Emina Gamulin declared that “It grows on you.”

We agreed the beverage would be better with a sweet milk chocolate, and a lot less of it. In a moment of inspiration, we added a healthy glug of whipping cream to one of the mugs and zapped it in the microwave. That tasted more like something we’d want to drink in front of a roaring fire.