The classic tuna melt — all jazzed up
Prep the ingredients of this tuna melt in the time it takes your oven to pre-heat.
Ready in 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 2
Ingredients
• 2 whole wheat pita breads
• 1 can tuna
• 1/3 cup diced Granny Smith apple
• 1/3 cup diced celery
• 1/8 cup diced cornichon or dill pickle
• 1 Tbsp mayonnaise
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 cup grated cheddar
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, mix together the tuna, apple celery, pickle and mayo until it is well combined. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Spread mixture across pitas. Leave a small border around edge the way you do with pizza — it makes it easier to pick up and eat.
4. Sprinkle the cheese evenly across both pitas. Place the pitas on a baking sheet.
5. Pop in the hot oven for about 10 minutes until the cheese is completely melted and the edges of the pitas are toasty brown.
6. Remove from oven and cool for a couple of minutes before cutting each pita into quarters.
For more meal ideas, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com
