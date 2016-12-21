Life / Food

Chicken stew for the soul

With a little morning prep, and a little help from your slow cooker, you'll come home to a satisfying dinner.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 6 hours 10 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 6 chicken thighs
• 1 potato, peeled and cubed
• 1 Tbsp vegetable oil
• 2 onions, chopped
• 4 stalks celery, chopped
• 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
• 1 Tbsp fresh thyme (1 tsp dried)
• 1 or 2 bay leaves
• 1/4 cup flour
• 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
• 1 cup fresh or frozen peas
• 1/2 cup light cream

Directions
1. In a Dutch oven or high-sided skillet, sauté onions, celery and carrots in splash of vegetable oil for about five minutes.

2. Add flour, thyme and bay leaves and stir for a minute. Add stock and stir until smooth. Simmer for 3 or 4 minutes until sauce thickens.

3. Add the potatoes and a good pinch of salt and pepper.

4. Place chicken thighs in the bottom of slow cooker and spoon the vegetable mixture over. Seal and set for 6 hours.

5. Add peas and cream and cook for 10 more minutes. Serve plain or over mashed potatoes.

For more meal ideas, visit www.sweetpotatochronicles.com.

