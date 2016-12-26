Start your breakfast off right this holiday season with slow cooker gingerbread oats
This smells like the holidays, reminds you of a cookie and makes itself in your slow cooker.
This smells like the holidays, reminds you of a cookie and makes itself in your slow cooker. It’s exactly the kind of thing your family will enjoy. Have a very happy holidays and New Year. We wish you and your family all the best in love, health and food.
Ready in 7 hours
Prep time: 5 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 1/4 cup steel cut oats
• 4 cups milk
• 2 cups water
• 1 Tbsp molasses
• 3 Tbsp brown sugar
• 1 Tbsp chia seeds
• 2 tsp ground ginger
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• 1 tsp ground cinnamon
• 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
• 1/4 tsp ground cloves
• 1/4 tsp salt
Directions
1. Add oats, milk, water, molasses, brown sugar, chia, ginger, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and salt into your slow cooker. Give it all a stir.
2. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours.
3. Scoop oatmeal into bowls from slow cooker, pour in splash of milk and garnish with toasted coconut and raspberries.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
