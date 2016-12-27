$100K worth of pork tenderloin stolen from Ontario truck stop
WOODSTOCK, Ont. — Police in Woodstock, Ont., say more than $100,000 worth of pork was stolen from a truck stop sometime between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.
Investigators say the operator of a 16-metre refrigerated trailer — which had 2,400 boxes of pork tenderloin inside — parked his truck at the stop.
They say that the trailer was missing when the driver returned on Boxing Day.
Police say the trailer is white, with a G6 Logistics Logo on the side.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
