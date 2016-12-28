Life / Food

Pumpkin cardamom waffles: The perfect lazy brunch go-to

Whip up a batch of these sweet and spicy waffles, they’re perfect for a lazy brunch.

Maya Visnyei

Do you have a little pumpkin purée leftover from that holiday pie? Whip up a batch of these sweet and spicy waffles, they’re perfect for a lazy brunch.

Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 5
Cook time: 20
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 1 1/2 cups spelt flour
• 3 tsp baking powder
• 1/2 tsp salt
• ¼ tsp ground cardamom
• 3/4 cup milk
• 1/2 cup buttermilk
• 2 eggs
• 2 Tbsp oil
• 1 Tbsp maple syrup
• 1/4 cup pumpkin purée

Directions

1. Preheat your waffle iron.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom. Stir in milk, buttermilk, eggs, oil and maple syrup. Mix in pumpkin.

3. Coat waffle iron with oil or nonstick spray; repeat if necessary between batches. Follow the waffle iron’s instructions for cooking.


For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...