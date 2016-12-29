Life / Food

Is it dessert? Is it brunch? Decadent pumpkin bread pudding

Is it dessert? Is it brunch? Is it important? No, all you need to know is that these are soft, warm bowls of goodness.

Maya Visnyei

Is it dessert? Is it brunch? Is it important? No, all you need to know is that these are soft, warm bowls of goodness.

Ready in 60 minutes
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 8

Ingredients
• 7 cups Challah bread, cubed
• 3/4 cups pumpkin puree
• 1 cup coconut milk
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 4 eggs
• 1 tsp cinnamon
• pinch of nutmeg
• 1/8 tsp salt

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter 8 ramekins

2. In a large bowl, whisk everything except the bread. You want a nice smooth consistency here, so whisk out those lumps

3. In another large bowl, place cubed bread.

4. Pour wet mixture over bread and stir it all together so that every piece of bread gets coated. Let it sit for about 15 minutes

5. Scoop the coated bread into ramekins, place those on a cookie sheet to make getting them in and out of the oven easier. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the top is golden. Allow to cool a bit before serving. Top with confectioner’s sugar (or vanilla ice cream).

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...