Is it dessert? Is it brunch? Decadent pumpkin bread pudding
Is it dessert? Is it brunch? Is it important? No, all you need to know is that these are soft, warm bowls of goodness.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Is it dessert? Is it brunch? Is it important? No, all you need to know is that these are soft, warm bowls of goodness.
Ready in 60 minutes
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 8
Ingredients
• 7 cups Challah bread, cubed
• 3/4 cups pumpkin puree
• 1 cup coconut milk
• 1/2 cup milk
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 4 eggs
• 1 tsp cinnamon
• pinch of nutmeg
• 1/8 tsp salt
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter 8 ramekins
2. In a large bowl, whisk everything except the bread. You want a nice smooth consistency here, so whisk out those lumps
3. In another large bowl, place cubed bread.
4. Pour wet mixture over bread and stir it all together so that every piece of bread gets coated. Let it sit for about 15 minutes
5. Scoop the coated bread into ramekins, place those on a cookie sheet to make getting them in and out of the oven easier. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes until the top is golden. Allow to cool a bit before serving. Top with confectioner’s sugar (or vanilla ice cream).
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!