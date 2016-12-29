Life / Food

Brunch has met its match: Easy-baked French toast

A little prep the night before and you’ll be sailing into your brunch party with this irresistible crowd pleaser as the centrepiece.

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: Overnight
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serving: 6

Ingredients
• 1 loaf of fresh challah bread, sliced
• 8 eggs
• 2 cups milk
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• 1 tsp cinnamon
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• 1 tsp butter, for greasing the casserole dish
• 1 cup fresh berries
• agave nectar or maple syrup

Directions

1. Slice your challah into 1-inch thick pieces. Without using the ends, arrange bread slices in a greased 9x13 inch casserole dish.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla extract. Pour mixture over bread slices being sure to coat each piece. Cover with foil and refrigerate overnight.

3. Preheat oven to 350.

4. Remove dish from refrigerator and allow to stand for a few minutes. Remove foil and place dish in the centre of the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes, until bread is lightly browned and egg mixutre between slices is bubbling. Serve with your favorite fresh berries and warm agave nectar or maple syrup.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

