Manitoba distributor recalls Roland brand olives stuffed with anchovies
WINNIPEG — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a Manitoba food distributor is recalling a brand of stuffed olives due to a recall in another country.
Deluca Brothers Foods is recalling Roland brand Manzanilla Olives stuffed with anchovies.
Consumers should not consume the 85 gram size, Lot 95 with production codes: P:1201 and P1130.
Individual units of the product carry the number: 0 41224 71402 1 and cases of the olives carry the number: 100 41224 71402 8.
The food inspection agency says if you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
They say recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.
(CTV Winnipeg)
