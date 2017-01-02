Life / Food

Warm up January with this spicy curried pumpkin soup recipe

We’ve packed this soup with vitamin-rich pumpkin, spices and creamy coconut milk.

Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 1 or 2 glugs of olive oil
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 cloves of garlic, minced
• 1 tsp ginger, minced
• 1 tsp cumin
• 1 tsp ground coriander
• 1 tsp curry powder
• 1 tsp salt
• 1 x 14 oz. pumpkin purée (not pie filling!)
• 2 cups low-sodium vegetable or chicken stock
• 1 cup water
• 1 x 14 oz. coconut milk (Try lite for all the flavour and less fat)

Directions

1. Warm olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions and garlic until they soften. Now add spices and let cook a few minutes. Keep stirring so they don’t start to stick to the bottom of your pot.

2. Empty pumpkin purée into the pot and give it a mix with the onions and spices. Now add stock, water and coconut milk. Let simmer about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Don’t let it get too hot or the coconut milk may split.

3. Turn off the heat and allow the soup to cool a bit before either putting into the blender in batches to purée or just giving a whiz with a submersion blender. Warm again and serve.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

