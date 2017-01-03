This winter white chili recipe delivers on comfort and flavour
Chicken adds a twist on this classic recipe but, paired with traditional spices, it's a real winner.
We’ve paired traditional spices with chicken to create this twist on a classic chili that still delivers on comfort and flavour.
Ready in 55 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 lb. chicken breast, cut into inch cubes
• 1 onion, diced
• 2 or 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 2 x 14 oz cans of cannelini beans
• 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
• 2 Tbsp lime juice
• 1 tsp cumin
• 1 tsp oregano
• 1 Tbsp chili powder
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• salt and pepper to taste
• 1/3 cup fresh cilantro for garnish
Directions
1. Brown chicken over medium heat in small batches — don’t worry about cooking it through, just get some nice colour going.
2. Remove from pan and place on a plate. Set aside.
3. Sauté onions and garlic until they start to smell fantastic. Now add spices and let cook for a minute or two. Add beans, broth and mix in the chicken. Let simmer 20 minutes.
4. Turn heat down and stir in yogurt. Add lime juice and have a taste to check the seasoning. Add a little salt and pepper if it needs it.
5. Serve with a good sprinkling of cilantro.
