Dal, savoury granola recipes feature healthy ingredients for 2017

Turmeric and seaweed are among the healthy foods that trend watchers are highlighting for 2017.

Registered dietitian Zannat Reza uses turmeric, touted for its anti-inflammatory properties, in dal, but she's careful not to use too much and to balance any possible pungency with coriander.

Her savoury granola recipe features nori seaweed, another food that's on trend. "People think granola is sweet, but this is a different take on it," she says.

BENGALI DAL

Reza has adapted her mother's dal recipe. She calls the healthy dish, which features lentils and turmeric, quick and delicious. Turmeric gives it a yellowish hue that's bright and appealing.

15 ml (1 tbsp) canola oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 ml (1/2 tsp) turmeric

2 ml (1/2 tsp) ground coriander

1 ml (1/4 tsp) cayenne

1 ml (1/4 tsp) black pepper

500 ml (2 cups) split red lentils

1.5 l (6 cups) water (more to adjust consistency to your liking)

7 ml (1 1/2 tsp) salt (or to taste)

Handful of cilantro (approx 75 ml/1/3 cup)

1 plum tomato, chopped

500 ml (2 cups) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed

1 green chili (optional)

15 ml (1 tbsp) lemon juice

In a large pot, heat canola oil over medium heat. Cook onion for 4 to 5 minutes until softened. Add spices and lentils. Stir to coat lentils.

Add water, cover and bring to boil. Reduce heat and let lentils simmer for about 10 minutes, until mixture looks soft.

Add salt, cilantro and tomato. Cook for 5 minutes until tomatoes soften.

Puree with a hand blender. Add more water if needed to adjust thickness to your liking.

Add vegetables and green chili, if using. Cook for 5 minutes. Turn off heat and add lemon juice.

Makes 2 l (8 cups).

Source: Registered dietitian Zannat Reza, thrive360.

JAPANESE-INSPIRED SAVOURY GRANOLA

Enjoy this granola as a snack, on top of yogurt, or on an Asian-inspired salad or soba noodles.

Shichimi togarashi is a Japanese seven-spice blend. If unavailable, replace with 15 ml (1 tbsp) sesame seeds, 2 ml (1/2 tsp) black pepper, 1 ml (1/4 tsp) ground ginger and 1 ml (1/4 tsp) cayenne pepper.

15 ml (1 tbsp) ground flax seed

30 ml (2 tbsp) warm water

30 ml (2 tbsp) maple syrup

30 ml (2 tbsp) canola oil

1 ml (1/4 tsp) wasabi paste (optional)

500 ml (2 cups) large-flake rolled oats (not instant)

125 ml (1/2 cup) raw pumpkin seeds

125 ml (1/2 cup) almond slices

15 ml (1 tbsp) shichimi togarashi

15 ml (1 tbsp) fennel seeds

5 small sheets roasted nori (seaweed)

Preheat oven to 150 C (300 F).

In a small bowl, mix flax seed in warm water and let stand for 5 minutes. Add maple syrup, canola oil and wasabi, if using, and mix well.

In a large bowl, toss together oats, pumpkin seeds, almond slices, shichimi togarashi and fennel seeds. Add liquid ingredients and mix thoroughly.

Spread mixture on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.

Place in oven for 15 minutes. Stir. Bake for another 15 minutes.

Let mixture cool, then crush nori sheets on top.

Store in an airtight container.

Makes 750 ml (3 cups).