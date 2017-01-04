Life / Food

Sweet and savoury Chinese five spice chicken tray bake

We love the pairing of sweet and savoury Chinese 5-Spice alongside garlic and sweetly roasted onions.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 1 hour
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 3 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for onions
• 4 to 5 garlic cloves, pressed
• 1 Tbsp rice vinegar
• 1 Tbsp brown sugar
• 1 tsp Chinese 5-spice
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 6 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs
• 2 onions, peeled and sliced
• 1 tsp fresh chopped cilantro

Directions

1. Combine olive oil, garlic, rice vinegar, brown sugar, 5-spice and salt in a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken thighs; seal and coat chicken with sauce. Chill at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. Preheat oven to 400. Slice and coat onion in a bit of olive oil. Spray baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Scatter onion slices on baking sheet.

3. Remove chicken from refrigerator and arrange on top of onion. Roast until chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.
 
4. Remove tray from oven and let cool for a few minutes. Sprinkle chicken and onion with cilantro and serve warm.

For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com

