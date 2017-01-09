Pasta e Fagioli makes for hearty, healthy choice
Is it a soup? Is it a pasta? Who cares, as long as it tastes good.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Is it a soup? Is it a pasta? Who cares when it’s hearty and healthy.
Ready in 35 minutes
Serves 6
Ingredients
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 onion diced
• 3 cloves of garlic minced
• 1 or 3 stalks of celery chopped
• 3 medium carrots sliced thinly
• 1 yellow or green zucchini, halved and then sliced
• 6 mushrooms cleaned and sliced
• 1 14 oz. can of cannelini beans
• 2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
• 1 x 28 oz. can drained plum tomatoes
• 1 cup whole wheat tubetti pasta
• Thyme and rosemary
• 1/2 cup grated parmesan
Directions
1. Sauté onion, garlic and celery in olive oil till soft, 3 minutes. Add carrots and cook 2 minutes before adding zucchini and mushrooms. Let soften before adding the stock.
2. Drain can of cannelini beans and scoop out 1/3 cup and mash roughly. Put mashed and unmashed beans into pot and stir. Cover and simmer 5 minutes.
3. Drain tomatoes and add, breaking up with spoon. Simmer 5 minutes.
4. Add cup of tubetti, a good pinch of thyme and rosemary and cook for 10 minutes. Add some salt and pepper to taste.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!