Pasta e Fagioli makes for hearty, healthy choice

Is it a soup? Is it a pasta? Who cares when it’s hearty and healthy.

Ready in 35 minutes
Serves 6

Ingredients
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 onion diced
• 3 cloves of garlic minced
• 1 or 3 stalks of celery chopped
• 3 medium carrots sliced thinly
• 1 yellow or green zucchini, halved and then sliced
• 6 mushrooms cleaned and sliced
• 1 14 oz. can of cannelini beans
• 2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
• 1 x 28 oz. can drained plum tomatoes
• 1 cup whole wheat tubetti pasta
• Thyme and rosemary
• 1/2 cup grated parmesan

Directions
1.  Sauté onion, garlic and celery in olive oil till soft, 3 minutes. Add carrots and cook 2 minutes before adding zucchini and mushrooms. Let soften before adding the stock.

2. Drain can of cannelini beans and scoop out 1/3 cup and mash roughly. Put mashed and unmashed beans into pot and stir. Cover and simmer 5 minutes.

3. Drain tomatoes and add, breaking up with spoon. Simmer 5 minutes.

4. Add cup of tubetti, a good pinch of thyme and rosemary and cook for 10 minutes. Add some salt and pepper to taste.

