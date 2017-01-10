Life / Food

Tacos with an extra crunch

A light coating of bread crumbs give these veggie tacos an addictive crunch.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 1 head cauliflower
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 1/2 cup panko or bread crumbs
• 1 tsp chili powder
• 1/2 tsp cumin
• salt and pepper
• 1 avocado
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 1 lime, juiced
• 6 to 8 tortillas
• extras like crumbled queso or feta cheese, cabbage slaw

Directions
1. Chop cauliflower into florets. In large bowl, toss with olive oil.

2. On a large, flat plate mix panko, spices and a bit of salt and pepper. Toss florets in mix until coated. Spread on a baking sheet and pop in oven 25 to 30 minutes, until cauliiflower is golden and tender.

3. Meanwhile, combine avocado with sour cream and lime juice. Mash with fork and combine until smooth. Taste and add salt and pepper.

4. Prep all of your extras and warm up the tortillas. Spread a good dollop of avocado on each tortillas. Place a handful of the baked cauli on top, then load on your toppings.

