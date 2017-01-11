Brighten up your winter season with a succulent chicken dinner
It's freezing outside, but you can still bring brightness to the table with this juicy chicken dinner.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
• kosher salt
• pepper
• 1/2 cup diced red onion
• about 12 cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1/2 cup diced cucumber
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish
• 1 1/2 tbsp lemon juice
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 3 large, ripe avocadoes, diced
• 2 tsps olive oil
Directions
1. Place chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap or inside a plastic bag; pound to 1/4-inch thick using a mallet or rolling pin. Season with salt and pepper.
2. In large bowl, toss onion, tomatoes, cucumber, basil, lemon juice and salt. Gently mix in avocado.
3. Lightly oil grill grate or grill pan with oil-soaked towel. Grill chicken, turning once, until cooked through and grill marks appear, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a clean platter. (Or you can cook your chicken in a large cast iron skillet over medium heat. Warm 1 tsp oil and add two chicken breasts and cook 4 minutes on each side. Repeat with the last two breasts.)
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
