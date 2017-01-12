Life / Food

Simple roast pork tenderloin with sweet potatoes and apples recipe

This one-pan recipe is simple to make — and clean up!

Celebrate with a proper roast dinner!

Ready in 1 hour, 5 minutes
Prep time: 15
Cook time: 50
Serves 4

Ingredients

• 3 Tbsp Dijon mustard
• 3 Tbsp maple syrup
• 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
• 1 large apple, peeled, cored and chopped into 1/2 inch wedges (use a firm apple)
• 2 tsp thyme, finely chopped
• 1 smallish sweet potato, peeled and chopped into 1/2-inch discs
• 1 onion, peeled and sliced into 1/4 inch rounds
• 1.25 – 1.5 kg pork loin
• Salt and pepper

Directions

1.   Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In small bowl, mix 1 Tbsp Dijon, 1 Tbsp maple syrup, 1 Tbsp vinegar.

2. Assemble apples and vegetables in two rows in a roasting pan, alternating onion, sweet potato and apple. Brush marinade over everything. Roast 25 minutes.

3. Mix rest of Dijon, syrup, vinegar and thyme. Season pork with salt and pepper then brush marinade all over. Take roasting pan out of oven and place loin between the two rows of fruit and veg. Place back in oven 20 to 25 minutes. The internal temperature of pork should be between 140 and 145 degrees.

4. Take everything out and cover with foil for 10 minutes before slicing the pork and serving.

