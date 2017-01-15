Creamy black bean soup made to combat the cold

Life / Food

This soup will bring you to warmer temperatures of the Southwest.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 50 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

For the soup:
• 2 or 3 slices bacon
• chopped (optional)
• glug of olive oil
• 1 onion, chopped
• 3 cloves of garlic, minced
• 2 carrots, chopped small
• 2 stalks of celery, chopped
• 1 bunch cilantro, washed well, stems minced (keep leaves for salsa)
• 1 tsp cumin
• 2 19 oz cans of black beans, rinsed
• 1 litre container low sodium
chicken stock
• pinch of pepper

For the salsa:
• 1/2 ripe avocado, diced
• 1 lime, juiced
• 1/2 tomato diced
• handful of cilantro leaves
•1 Tbsp of olive oil
• pinch of chili pepper, minced (add more if you want more kick)

Directions

1. In a heavy bottomed, large pot, saute bacon in a bit of olive oil over medium until they crisp. Add onion, garlic, cilantro stalks, carrots and celery and allow to soften, about 5 minutes. Add cumin and cook for another minute.

Pour in rinsed beans and stock. Cover and simmer up to 40 minutes over very low heat. Stir every 5 minutes.

2. Chop up your salsa ingredients and let them sit together in a bowl to let flavours develop.

3. Take soup off heat and cool. Use a blender to puree in small batches or an immersion blender to make a puree. Season to taste. Serve plain or with plain yogurt and salsa.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

