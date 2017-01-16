New heights for shrimp dinner
Pantry staples help elevate this easy shrimp skillet dish featuring a zesty sauce with tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Pantry staples help elevate this easy shrimp skillet dish featuring a zesty sauce with tomatoes and balsamic vinegar.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 Tbsp (15 ml) olive oil
• 1 onion, diced
• 3 cloves of garlic, minced
• 1/2 tsp (2 ml) dried oregano
• 2 cups (500 ml) vegetable stock
• 1 x 14 oz (414 ml) can of diced tomatoes
• 1/3 cup (80 ml) balsamic vinegar
• salt and pepper
• 1 cup (250 ml) orzo
• 1 lb (450 g) cleaned, deveined shrimp
• big handful of fresh basil, sliced
• 1/2 cup (125 ml) feta, crumbled
Directions
1. In a large skillet, sautée onion and garlic in oil over medium heat until they smell great and soften up. Add the oregano and cook for another minute. Pour in stock, vinegar and tomatoes and taste for seasoning. Add salt and pepper.
2. Add the orzo and allow everything to simmer for 15 minutes.
3. Drop in your shrimp and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, or until the shrimp turn pink and opaque. Sprinkle basil and feta over top and serve.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!