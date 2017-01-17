Garlic chicken to satisfy diners of any age
Adults will love the flavourful mix of hoisin sauce, ginger and garlic, but it’s the honey’s sticky deliciousness that will hook the littlest diners.
Adults will love the flavourful mix of hoisin sauce (a Chinese bbq sauce), ginger and garlic, but it’s the honey’s sticky deliciousness that will hook the littlest diners.
Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 15 miutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 2 large eggs, beaten
• 1 cup panko
For the sauce:
• 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
• 1/4 cup honey
• 5 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
• 1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger
• 1 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
• 2 green onions, thinly sliced
• 1 tsp sesame seeds
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly oil or spray a 9×13 baking dish.
2. Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Working in batches, dip into egg, dredge in panko, pressing to coat. Place in baking dish. Bake until golden brown and crisp, about 15-20 minutes.
3. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, combine soy sauce, honey, garlic, hoisin sauce, ginger and vinegar until slightly thickened, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in chicken and gently toss to coat all chicken bites.
4. Serve immediately garnished with green onions and sesame seeds.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
