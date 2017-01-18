More heft than a traditional takeout soup
Forget bringing dinner in. With the addition of asparagus, and cheese, this egg drop soup will leave you satisfied.
Hang up the phone! Forget bringing dinner in because this version of a traditional takeout soup has more heft thanks to the addition of asparagus. Plus it has cheese. Nothing trumps cheese.
Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 4 cups (950 ml) low sodium chicken broth
• 1/2 cup (120 ml) chopped asparagus
• 2 Tbsp (30 ml) unsalted butter
• 1/4 cup (60 ml) chopped onion
• 2 eggs, beaten
• 1/4 cup (60 ml) fresh grated Parmesan cheese, extra for garnish
• sea salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a large pot, place butter, asparagus and onion. Saute until vegetables are soft, but crisp. Add broth and bring to a simmer, allow to simmer for 5 minutes.
2. Meanwhile, beat eggs and add Parmesan cheese. Then drizzle eggs into broth. Lightly stir until eggs are cooked. Lower heat and allow to cook another 5 minutes.
3. Ladle into bowls, sprinkle top with Parmesan and serve.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
