Decadent French toast nuggets with lemon ricotta

A crusty baguette over sliced bread makes this classic breakfast a million times better since it’s soft oozes creamy ricotta filling.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 30 minutes
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients

For the French Toast:

• 1 multi-grain baguette loaf
• 5 eggs
• 1 cup milk
• 1 tsp real vanilla extract
• 1 Tbsp cinnamon
• 1/8 tsp allspice
• butter
• 1 pint blueberries

For the Ricotta Filling:

• 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
• zest and juice of 1/2 lemon
• 2 tsp sugar

Directions

1.   Slice baguette into 1-inch pieces and then cut a pocket horizontally through the side into the centre of the slice. In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon and all spice.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the ricotta, zest, juice and sugar.

3. Using a teaspoon, fill the pocket of each slice of baguette then place pieces into a 8x8 inch baking pan and pour the egg mixture over the bread. Allow the bread to soak for 10 minutes.

4. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat then lay down your soaked baguette pieces. Allow each side to cook until golden brown, about 3 to 5 minutes each side. Repeat until you’ve completed all the slices. Serve with maple syrup

