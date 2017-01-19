McDonald's rolls out new Big Macs to entice new customers
Do you never find youself in the mood for a Big Mac? Maybe you would prefer a slightly altered one!
After half a century of fast food ubiquity, the stalwart Big Mac is being joined on the menu by similar siblings.
This week, McDonald’s sandwiched its most famous fare between two new versions of itself: the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.
As you likely guessed, the Mac Jr. is a 460-calorie diminutive edition of the classic original, stripped of the middle bun and served with only one patty. The Grand Mac is an 860-calorie beast, packed to the gunwales with a third of a pound of beef and all the usual fixings that appear on its smaller siblings.
“We listened to our customers, who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste,” said McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz. “We tried to make it as easy as possible.”
The Big Mac roster expansion is the latest step in a menu revamp intended to win over new customers and lure back lapsed ones.
While it remains the world’s largest burger chain, McDonald’s has seen younger and hipper competitors continually gnawing away at their bottom line, especially at home in the U.S. where chains like Shake Shack and Five Guys have enjoyed tremendous growth.
The Big Mac was created by Pennsylvania franchisee Jim Delligatti. However, there is also some controversy in the burger's origin story since Delligatti's family disputes McDonald's claim that the sandwich got its famous name from Esther Glickstein Rose, a 21-year-old secretary.
Delligatti himself died late last year. He was 98.
