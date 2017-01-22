Life / Food

Bring warmth to your table with these shrimp tacos

These tacos are fresh and bright enough to bring the sun out on a winter day.

Maya Visnye

Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 1 lb peeled, deveined shrimp
• 1 Tbsp olive oil
• 3 cloves of garlic, minced
• 1 tsp cumin
• 1/2 tsp chili powder
• 1/4 tsp salt
• 8 tortillas
• 3 Tbsp lime juice
• 1/4 head of red cabbage
• 2 Tbsp lime juice
• 4 Tbsp sour cream
• 2 Tbsp lime juice
• A good pinch of salt
• Sliced radishes, avocado

Directions
1. Peel and devein shrimp and rinse under cold water. In a shallow bowl, mix oil, garlic, cumin, chili, salt and toss in shrimp. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 200 degrees. Wrap tortillas in damp paper towel, place in oven. Slice the cabbage and toss in a bowl with 3 Tbsp lime juice, olive oil and salt to taste. In a small bowl, mix sour cream, 2 Tbsp lime juice and a pinch of salt to make a crema.

3. Heat skillet to high, add a little olive oil. Add half the shrimp. Cook until you see pink around the edges. Flip over and cook briefly until shrimp are pink and opaque. Repeat with second batch.

4. Place everything on table and let people build their own tacos.

