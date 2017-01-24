Cod provencal with a touch of elegance
This restaurant-worthy dinner couldn't be simpler to make on a weeknight.
This restaurant-worthy dinner may come off all elegant but it couldn’t be simpler to make on a weeknight.
Ready in 40 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• 2 cloves of garlic, minced
• 1 red onion, sliced
• 1 bulb of fennel, trimmed and thinly sliced (retain the fennel fronds for garnish)
• 1 red pepper, trimmed and thinly sliced
• 1/4 tsp dried thyme
• 1/4 tsp dried oregano
• 1 x 28 oz. can of tomatoes
• 1/3 cup black olived, pitted
• 4 filets of cod
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large skillet, warm olive oil over medium heat. Toss in garlic, onions and fennel and sauté about five minutes until vegetables begin to soften. Add peppers and herbs and cook another three minutes.
3. Add tomatoes and olives. Use the back of a wooden spoon to break up tomatoes. Allow to simmer and thicken for about 10 minutes.
4. Pour the sauce into a baking dish. Lay the cod over the sauce and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until fish is flaky. Sprinkle finely chopped fennel fronds over top.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
-
