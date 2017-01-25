Canadian chef James Olberg shut out of medals at Bocuse d'Or culinary contest

LYON, France — Canadian chef James Olberg was shut out of the top three at the prestigious Bocuse d'Or cooking competition, an event widely heralded as the culinary Olympics.

The two-day event concluded Wednesday in the east-central French city of Lyon with chef Mathew Peters of the United States awarded the top prize, a gold statue and 20,000 euros (around C$28,000). Christopher William Davidsen of Norway nabbed the silver and 15,000 euros (about C$21,000) while Viktor Andresson of Iceland won the bronze Bocuse and 10,000 euros (about C$14,000).

Olberg, who was born in Kitchener, Ont., placed 17th among the chefs from 24 countries who faced off in the biennial contest.

To honour the competition's 30th anniversary, chefs had to prepare a platter for 14 people using Bresse chicken and shellfish, inspired by a traditional Lyonnaise recipe used in the first competition. Instead of a fish platter, traditional in the Bocuse d'Or, contestants were given a new challenge of creating a plant-based dish presented on 14 plates.

They were given five hours and 35 minutes to make both items.

Olberg, who competed on the second day of the competition, opted to use lobster for the shellfish, and included Canadian ice wine and wild rice. He also used ingredients like pickled pine needles and butternut squash with apple cider for the required three garnishes to provide a touch of his home country.

Olberg, 49, was assisted by Navjeet Singh Masuta and coached by Trevor Ritchie, who has qualified to represent Canada at the 2019 Bocuse d'Or.

Olberg has cooked across the country for more than two decades in such kitchens as the King Edward Hotel and the posh La Societe bistro in Toronto; the Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer, Alta., and Queen's Landing Hotel in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Most recently he was culinary director and executive chef of Glowbal Group in Vancouver, though he'd stepped down to prepare for the competition