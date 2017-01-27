Sky Harbor gets OK for food trucks at satellite locations
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is getting the green light to allow concessionaires to operate food trucks at 11 possible locations around the 3,000-acre airport.
City officials say the plan approved Wednesday by the City Council is intended to serve thousands of employees and customers who don't have access to existing food and beverage services in terminals.
The plan would allow contracts to be amended to allow existing concessionaires to use food trucks to travel set routes to various locations such as office buildings, hangars, cargo facilities and cellphone lots.
