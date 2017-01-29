Life / Food

Spice up your next chicken dinner

Give chicken dinner a little jolt with this Morrocan spice blend and cool dipping sauce.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 35 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 25 minutes
Serves 4

Ingredients
• 5 Tbsp olive oil
• 4 cloves garlic, minced finely
• 1 tsp paprika
• 1 tsp cumin
• 2 tsp salt
• Pinch pepper
• Pinch of red pepper flakes
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• 6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
• 2 cups cherry tomatoes
• 15 ounce can chickpeas, rinsed
• 1 cup cilantro

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450 F.

2. Whisk oil, garlic and spices together. Take 1 Tbsp of the mixture, stir it into the yogurt.

3. In a large bowl, toss the chicken, tomatoes, chickpeas and cilantro with the rest of the oil and spice mixture. Arrange in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet.

4. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

5. Serve with a dollop of the spiced yogurt.

