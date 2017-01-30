Cauliflower cous cous with extra sides of goodness

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400. In a bowl, toss sweet potato and brussels sprouts with 2 tsp olive oil and 1/2 tsp salt. On a rimmed baking sheet, in a single layer, spread and roast, stirring once or twice, until golden brown, crisp outside and tender inside, 20 to 25 minutes.

2. Cut cauliflower in quarters and carve out inner core from each quarter. Cut into smaller florets. Transfer to a food processor. Pulse until broken down into cous cous-sized granules. Stir to make sure you don’t have any large pieces left. Turn out cous cous into a bowl.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium heat then add 1 Tbsp oil. Add cauliflower to the pan and sprinkle with remaining salt. Add cumin and stir. Cook until tender, about 4 to 5 minutes. Take off heat and set aside. Gather 2 cups of cous cous.

4. In another large frying pan over medium heat, add butter and eggs. Cook a few minutes and cover pan, about 2 minutes. You can either stir together the cous cous and sweet potato mix as well as the feta or divide each amongst four bowls. Top each bowl with an fried egg and serve.