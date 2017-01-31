If you’ve never learned to cook beyond opening a can, fear not. We’re here with the five recipes everyone needs in their back pocket to get started. Now all you need to do is put some music on, pour yourself a glass of wine and get cooking.

Pasta

It’s impossible to build a cooking rolodex (does anyone still have a rolodex?) without a kick-ass pasta dish. Here is that dish. Aside from the joy a bowl of pasta brings to a belly, most dishes are easy to prepare since many pasta noodles cook up quicker than it takes to wait for the water to boil. Also, pasta is a great foundation for any kind of flavor profile and is a complete meal in itself. We love this Creamy Pea Tagliatelle for it’s breezy but impressive sauce.



Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 servings



Ingredients

500 g tagliatelle pasta

2 cups frozen peas

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 cup creme fraiche

3 tsp chopped chives or flat-leaf parsley



1. Cook the tagliatelle according to package directions. In the last minute of the pasta cooking process, drop the peas into the water. Drain both the pasta and peas.



2. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the oil and saute the onion and garlic for 5 minutes until fragrant. Stir in the creme fraiche. Add the pasta and peas, folding them with tongs to coat the pasta with the sauce. Sprinkle with chopped chives or flat-leaf parsley and serve.

Chicken

There’s a reason chicken dishes are the most searched recipe on food web sites because, as proteins go, they’re a great canvas for so many flavors and easy to prepare. This Chinese 5-Spice Chicken Tray Bake uses less-expensive thighs for budget sensitive novices, and it features a cooking method ideal for new chefs—tray baking. Allowing all your meal’s ingredients to cook on the same baking sheet is not only makes meal prep easier but, frankly, a smart way to cook.



Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 servings



Ingredients

3 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for onions

4 to 5 garlic cloves, pressed

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp Chinese 5-spice

1/2 tsp salt

6 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs

2 onions, peeled and sliced

1 tsp fresh chopped cilantro



1. Combine olive oil, garlic, rice vinegar, brown sugar, 5-spice and salt in a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken thighs; seal and coat chicken with sauce. Chill at least 1 hour or overnight.



2. Preheat oven to 400. Slice and coat onion in a bit of olive oil. Spray baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Scatter onion slices on baking sheet.



3. Remove chicken from refrigerator and arrange on top of onion. Roast until chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.



4. Remove tray from oven and let cool for a few minutes. Sprinkle chicken and onion with cilantro and serve warm.

Soup

Let’s be honest, you can’t live in Canada and not have a soup dish you can call your own. And, yes, we’re saying take credit for this easy Broccoli and Cheese Soup. In addition, to traveling well for lunches or snacks, soups render lots of leftovers and can handle any amount of vegetables you can jam into them. Plus, like this one, they only benefit from the addition of cheese.



Prep time: 10

Cook time: 25

Makes: 4 servings



Ingredients

4 cups broccoli florets and stem (cut off tough ends) chopped fairly small

1 onion chopped

2 cups chopped, peeled potato

2 cloves garlic minced

1 glug olive oil

4 cups stock (vegetable or chicken, low sodium)

1 1/2 cups milk

1 cup grated cheddar

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

salt and pepper to taste



1. Sauté onion and garlic in a Dutch oven or other large, heavy-bottomed pot for about 5 minutes until soft.



2. Add vegetables and stock and allow to simmer for about 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender.



3. In small batches, ladle the broth and vegetables into your blender and puree. Pour each batch into a bowl as you go. Pour the puree back into your pot.



4. Over medium heat add milk and cheese and stir until the cheese melts. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Frittata

If you can scramble eggs than you can make a frittata like a boss. A backdrop for most any ingredient you love, Frittata’s are fast, love fresh herbs, require cheese and make you look like you’ve been cooking for ages. This leek and artichoke version is a beautiful flavor pairing and



Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 servings



Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 leek, washed thoroughly, sliced thinly

1 can (14 oz) artichokes, drained

8 eggs

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

2 oz goat cheese crumbled

3 scallions, sliced



1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.



2. In a large, oven-proof skillet, warm up the olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the garlic and leeks until they soften, about 3 minutes. Now add the artichokes and stir.



3. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, Dijon mustard, and season with salt and pepper. Gently pour the eggs over the vegetables in the skillet. Sprinkle the goat cheese and scallions over top.



4. Carefully place the skillet in the oven and bake for 15 minutes, until the frittata is set. Serve with a green salad.