Masterson's goes from niche to top of Canada's whisky universe

While it’s an honour to be nominated, winning is a lot more fun. By the looks of the pictures posted after the Canadian Whisky Awards in B.C. last week the makers of Masterson’s 10 Years Old Straight Rye ($85.61-$105.70) would agree.
Named 2017’s Canadian Whisky of the Year, Masterson’s has gone from boutique tipple to the most sought-after spirit in the country virtually overnight. That’s not the reason why finding a bottle of the award winner will be challenging.
Like many artisan spirits Masterson’s is produced in small batches. In broad terms a batch to a whisky is what a vintage is to a wine. Though the name remains the same for both, the flavour profile will vary depending on the harvest for wine and distillation run for whisky.
Though the bottle I tried was from batch 001 (a winner in my book) it was batch PSA3-0035 you’ll want to look for.
That was the liquid that won Masterson’s the prize.
