A spiced flank steak that won't break the bank
This recipe features flank steak with chimichurri sauce that packs five-star flavour.
This recipe features inexpensive flank steak with an herb sauce that packs five-star flavour.
Ready in 25 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients
• 1 beef flank steak (900 kg)
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp coriander
• 1/2 tsp cumin
• 1/4 tsp oregano
• 1/4 tsp pepper
For the Chimichurri
• 1/2 cup packed fresh basil
• 1/2 cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley
• 1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 clove garlic, roughly chopped
• 2 tsp lime juice
• 1 Tbsp white wine vinegar
• 1 tsp anchovy paste
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/8 tsp pepper
Directions
1. For chimichurri: Place all chimchurri ingredients in blender. Process, shaking blender if necessary, until smooth. Pour into a serving bowl.
2. For steak: Preheat broiler. Coat a broil pan with cooking spray. Combine salt, coriander, cumin and oregano and pepper, and sprinkle over both sides of steak. Place steak on pan and broil 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and allow to rest 5 minutes. Cut against grain into 1/4-inch wide strips. Serve with chimichurri spooned on top and a fresh greens and sliced cherry tomatoes.
For more meal ideas, visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.
