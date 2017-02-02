Life / Food

Upgrade that classic grilled cheese

The addition of sweet apples softened in butter and kissed with garlic make this humble grilled cheese a sandwich slam dunk.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 2

Ingredients
• 1 Tbsp butter
• 1 clove garlic, grated
• 1 Gala apple, peeled and thinly sliced
• 4 pieces of multi-grain bread
• 1/2 cup crumbled, aged cheddar

Directions
1. In a medium frying pan, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté until garlic is translucent, about 2 minutes. Toss in apples and sauté until soft, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove apples and place on a clean plate.

2. In the same pan, place a slice of bread and then cover the top with the shaved cheddar. Lay slice of apple atop cheese and then cap with the other slice of bread. Cook until the underside becomes a gold brown then flip.

3. Remove from the pan and serve when the cheese melts thoroughly and the top is also a golden brown. Repeat with other two slices of bread.

For more meal ideas visit sweetpotatochronicles.com.

