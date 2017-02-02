Power bowl recipes that pack a heart-y punch include many Canadian ingredients

Zannat Reza wants to shine the spotlight on heart-healthy ingredients made and grown in Canada for Heart Month and all year long.

The registered dietitian has developed recipes for themed power bowls each featuring foods from different areas of the country.

"What I like is that they're customizable so these are just some suggestions," says Reza, who promotes health and wellness through her thrive360 company. "Say you've got another leafy green instead of bok choy, well, feel free to put that in."

As a general rule, fill half the power bowl with whatever vegetables you may have — and it's a great way to use up leftovers, she notes.

Seasonal items will be less expensive. At this time of year choose cabbage, cauliflower, sweet potatoes and root vegetables like carrots and parsnips.

"Sometimes potatoes get a bad rap, but they're actually very high in vitamin C and potassium, which are heart-healthy nutrients," says Reza. "You can support P.E.I. potatoes by roasting those up as well."

One-quarter of the bowl should be a lean protein and the remaining one-quarter whole grains. If you're supporting Canadian whole grains that are heart healthy, then barley, oats and wild rice are good ideas.

To save time during the week, roast a couple of trays of vegetables on the weekend. Reza also likes to cook a pot of barley or lentils in water or broth. She portions them out and freezes them for later use. They can be kept in the freezer for about a month.

"With lentils you don't need to soak them, which makes them extra special when it comes to that pulse legume family, but also there's the canned variety and they're just as good. Just give them a good rinse, drain them and off you go, adding some really great protein and fibre and other heart-healthy components to your food,"she says.

Here are recipes for three themed power bowls:

THE 150 POWER BOWL

In honour of Canada's 150th, this power bowl is jam-packed with a ton of flavour and Canadian foods from coast to coast. Even the dressing features the best of Canada with maple syrup, flaxseed, mustard (Canada is the largest exporter of mustard seed) and apple cider vinegar.

You can substitute any oily fish for the sardines, such as trout, Arctic char or salmon.

Roasted Winter Vegetables

1.5 l (6 cups) winter vegetables cut into 1-cm (1/2-inch) chunks (squash, beets, parsnips, mushrooms)

30 ml (2 tbsp) canola oil

Pinch of salt

500 ml (2 cups) green lentils, cooked (or rinsed and well-drained canned)

500 ml (2 cups) cooked barley

4 cans (each 125 g) sardines (preferably canned in water)

Maple Mustard Dressing

50 ml (1/4 cup) canola oil

30 ml (2 tbsp) maple syrup

30 ml (2 tbsp) apple cider vinegar

30 ml (2 tbsp) ground flaxseed

15 ml (1 tbsp) Dijon mustard

2 ml (1/2 tsp) turmeric

1 ml (1/4 tsp) salt

1 ml (1/4 tsp) black pepper

Preheat oven to 200 C (400 F). Toss vegetables with canola oil and salt. Roast for 30 minutes until tender.

In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients.

To assemble bowls, divide vegetables, lentils, barley and sardines equally among four bowls. Drizzle with dressing.

Makes 4 bowls.

Source: Registered dietitian Zannat Reza, thrive360.

WEST COAST BOWL

Salmon is a wonderful way to celebrate the West Coast. This Asian-influenced bowl also features wild rice, baby bok choy, carrots and purple cabbage.

500 ml (2 cups) sliced purple cabbage

500 ml (2 cups) steamed or blanched bok choy

500 ml (2 cups) carrot ribbons (or thinly sliced)

500 ml (2 cups) cooked wild rice or quinoa

4 cooked salmon fillets (each about the size of your palm) or substitute canned salmon (1/2 can per bowl)

Asian Dressing

50 ml (1/4 cup) low-sodium soy sauce

45 ml (3 tbsp) lime juice

30 ml (2 tbsp) canola oil

30 ml (2 tbsp) ground flaxseed

30 ml (2 tbsp) finely chopped green onion

30 ml (2 tbsp) minced ginger

15 ml (1 tbsp) minced garlic

15 ml (1 tbsp) rice vinegar

15 ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar

5 ml (1 tsp) sesame oil

Pinch of pepper flakes (optional)

Prep vegetables as needed.

In a small bowl, mix dressing ingredients.

To assemble bowls, divide cabbage, bok choy, carrots, wild rice and salmon equally among four bowls. Drizzle with dressing.

Makes 4 bowls.

Source: Registered dietitian Zannat Reza, thrive360.

PRAIRIE POWER BOWL

This bowl showcases a lime, coconut-scented barley and lentil mix. These Prairie-grown foods are paired with roasted cauliflower and sweet potato and rounded out with a flaxseed dressing.

Lentil-Barley Mix

This has been adapted with permission from Lentils.ca.

15 ml (1 tbsp) canola oil

1 medium onion, finely diced

15 ml (1 tbsp) minced fresh ginger

500 ml (2 cups) vegetable stock

1 can (398 ml/14 oz) reduced-fat coconut milk

175 ml (3/4 cup) green lentils

175 ml (3/4 cup) pearl barley, rinsed and drained

Half lime (zest and juice)

30 ml (2 tbsp) chopped fresh cilantro (save some for garnish)

75 ml (1/3 cup) toasted unsweetened coconut flakes (save some for garnish)

2 ml (1/2 tsp) salt

2 ml (1/2 tsp) black pepper

In a medium pot, heat oil. Add onion and ginger and saute for 3 to 4 minutes.

Stir in stock and coconut milk. Add lentils and barley, stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 25 to 30 minutes or until lentils and barley are tender. Stir every few minutes.

Add lime juice and zest. Stir in cilantro, coconut flakes and season with salt and ground black pepper.

Makes 1.5 l (6 cups).

Roasted Winter Vegetables

750 ml (3 cups) cauliflower florets

750 ml (3 cups) sweet potato (cut in 1-cm/1/2-inch cubes)

45 ml (3 tbsp) canola oil

Pinch of salt

Lime Cilantro Dressing

50 ml (1/4 cup) canola oil

30 ml (2 tbsp) flaxseed

1 lime (zest and juice)

15 ml (1 tbsp) chopped fresh cilantro

5 ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard

5 ml (1 tsp) honey

1 ml (1/4 tsp) salt

Preheat oven to 200 C (400 F). Toss vegetables with canola oil. Roast for 30 minutes until tender.

In a small bowl, whisk dressing ingredients.

To assemble bowls, divide lentil-barley mix and vegetables equally among four bowls. Drizzle with dressing.

Makes 4 bowls.